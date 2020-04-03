'It was like having glass in my throat'

Media player
Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock describes his illness
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has spoken to the BBC about his coronavirus symptoms and his recovery.
He described a feeling of "having glass" in his throat and said that he had lost half a stone.
03 Apr 2020
