'It was like having glass in my throat'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock describes his illness

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has spoken to the BBC about his coronavirus symptoms and his recovery.

He described a feeling of "having glass" in his throat and said that he had lost half a stone.

  • 03 Apr 2020
Go to next video: ‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’