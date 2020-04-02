Media player
Matt Hancock: 'I'll stop at nothing to protect frontline staff'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he'll make sure that NHS staff have the right equipment to be safe and do their jobs.
The West Suffolk MP was speaking at his first press conference since testing positive for coronavirus.
02 Apr 2020
