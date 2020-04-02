'Transmission rate may have fallen below one'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'Transmission rate may have fallen below one', says NHS England

In the government’s latest coronavirus briefing, Steve Powis from NHS England has said there was early academic evidence that showed the "transmission rate may have fallen below one".

However, he said this would take time to "translate into changes" and said everyone should continue complying with measures.

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'I'll stop at nothing to protect frontline staff'