Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Transmission rate may have fallen below one', says NHS England
In the government’s latest coronavirus briefing, Steve Powis from NHS England has said there was early academic evidence that showed the "transmission rate may have fallen below one".
However, he said this would take time to "translate into changes" and said everyone should continue complying with measures.
-
02 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52137860/coronavirus-transmission-rate-may-have-fallen-below-one-says-nhs-englandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window