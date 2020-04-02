Video

BBC presenter Sophie Raworth reads These Are The Hands by Michael Rosen.

The former children's laureate is currently in intensive care in hospital, with suspected coronavirus.

The poem is published in These Are The Hands: Poems from the Heart of the NHS. All proceeds from the book will go to the NHS Charities Covid Appeal.

The reading is part of a series featuring the BBC's correspondents and presenters bringing you a favourite poem or piece of prose that may inspire or console - or both.