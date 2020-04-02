Testing 'will unlock coronavirus puzzle' - PM

Media player
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says testing 'will unlock puzzle'
Boris Johnson has said that testing is the way to "unlock the coronavirus puzzle" in a video message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening.
The PM said the government needed to "massively ramp up" tests so that people could find out if they are self-isolating unnecessarily - in particular NHS staff so they could return to work.
The prime minister's statement came after it was revealed only 2,000 out of some half a million frontline NHS workers in England had been tested.
