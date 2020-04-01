Prince Charles 'on the other side of' coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Charles speaks following virus diagnosis
Prince Charles has spoken of a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience" following his diagnosis of the coronavirus in March.
In a recorded a video message in support for the charity, Age UK, the Prince of Wales called for "faith in ourselves and in each other" as the world battles the pandemic.
-
01 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window