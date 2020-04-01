Prince Charles 'on the other side of' coronavirus
Video

Coronavirus: Charles speaks following virus diagnosis

Prince Charles has spoken of a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience" following his diagnosis of the coronavirus in March.

In a recorded a video message in support for the charity, Age UK, the Prince of Wales called for "faith in ourselves and in each other" as the world battles the pandemic.

