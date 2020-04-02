Coronavirus: The changes to news and broadcasting

Media player
Coronavirus: How news is made while there are restrictions
Coronavirus has had a huge impact, and has led to many people either stopping work or altering how they work.
In areas where it is still necessary to carry on, there have been challenges and changes.
The BBC's media editor Amol Rajan has been looking at some of the altered ways of working in broadcasting and news.
