Keeping Chelsea Pensioners safe from coronavirus

Coronavirus: Keeping Chelsea Pensioners safe
The Chelsea Pensioners, with their iconic red tunics, are some of the most famous war veterans in the UK.
Normally they are seen during events like Wimbledon and the Chelsea Flower Show. But now, life under coronavirus is very different.
The BBC’s Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale was invited to see what life is like for the pensioners, under these new restrictions.
Produced by Eleanor Montague. Video by Olivia Lace-Evans.
02 Apr 2020
