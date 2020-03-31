Covid-19 testing 'limited by chemical availability'

Media player
Michael Gove: Covid-19 testing constrained by chemical availability
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has said "we must go further, faster" in coronavirus testing.
However, he said the availability of certain chemicals was a "critical constraint" on progress.
31 Mar 2020
