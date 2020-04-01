How are hospitals deep cleaning?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How a professional deep clean is carried out

Specialist cleaning services are being inundated with requests to disinfect buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.

But what do these services provide and how does it work?

The BBC's Duncan Kennedy visited a team in Hampshire that’s become one of the UK’s leading units working against the virus.

  • 01 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How to clean your smartphone safely