Coronavirus: Raab announces scheme to fly stranded Brits home
The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has announced plans to help get Brits stranded abroad due to coronavirus back home.
In Monday's government briefing he said that the government had struck a deal with the major airlines for the scheme.
30 Mar 2020
