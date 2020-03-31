Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How (not) to cut your hair at home
Self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for most people to access a professional hairdresser.
Instead, some brave individuals, or their family members, have given it a go themselves - with mixed results...
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window