'I feel lost' - Coronavirus costs mother her job
Sara, a mother of two from Greater Manchester, has lost her job because of the coronavirus crisis.

With no wages coming in she may be forced to rely on benefits.

But with half a million people applying for Universal Credit in the last two weeks in the UK, she's struggling to get the help she needs.

  • 29 Mar 2020
