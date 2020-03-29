'All parts of the country on emergency footing'
Video

Coronavirus: Robert Jenrick says all parts of UK 'on emergency footing'

The government has put the UK was on "emergency footing" in a way "unprecedented" in peacetime, the housing secretary has said.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Robert Jenrick also said that the first 50,000 food parcels to those who were most vulnerable would be sent out this week.

