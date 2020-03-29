Coronavirus: When can we get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When can the UK get back to normal?

The deputy Chief Medical Officer for England has said social distancing measures will likely be in place in some form for six months.

Dr Jenny Harries said the initial three-week mark was to "review where we are", but warned if successful the country should not revert to normal ways of living and it was likely to be between three to six months before we start returning to normality.

