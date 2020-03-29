Media player
Video
Timelapse: The streets of London during the coronavirus pandemic
In the heart of London, a city home to more than nine million people, it’s rare to see the streets so empty.
But on Saturday night at 23:00 GMT the number of cars was so scarce that the number of buses rivalled them.
From Regent Street to the Hyde Park underpass, see what it was like.
29 Mar 2020
