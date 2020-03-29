Timelapse: London during the coronavirus pandemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Timelapse: The streets of London during the coronavirus pandemic

In the heart of London, a city home to more than nine million people, it’s rare to see the streets so empty.

But on Saturday night at 23:00 GMT the number of cars was so scarce that the number of buses rivalled them.

From Regent Street to the Hyde Park underpass, see what it was like.

  • 29 Mar 2020
Go to next video: How has coronavirus changed our world?