Coronavirus NHS workers 'told to close our eyes if patient coughs'
There's huge anxiety in the NHS over coronavirus and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), Dr Guddi Singh says.
The paediatrician, who is being drafted in to help adults who are sick with the virus, says the NHS is about to be flooded with Covid-19 patients.
The government says it is increasing capacity for extra patients and placing orders for more items of PPE.
But Dr Singh says mistakes at the highest levels will result in a disaster in the UK.
29 Mar 2020
