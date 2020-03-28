'We will boost supply of protective equipment'
Alok Sharma: 'We will boost supply of protective equipment to NHS frontline staff'

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said that the government is introducing measures to try to boost the supply of personal protective equipment, such as face masks, to protect frontline NHS staff.

He also said that "red tape" would be reduced to allow new producers of hand sanitiser to bring products to market quickly.

