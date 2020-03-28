Media player
Coronavirus: Newsnight and friends offer tips on isolation
What should we all be doing to keep our spirits up during self-isolation? Baking, dancing, reading or learning how to play the piano again?
In case you’re unsure of what to do, actor Michael Sheen and footballer Mark Bright share some of their top tips to get through the days and cope with self-isolation, alongside some other familiar faces.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on weekdays. Catch up on BBC iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.
