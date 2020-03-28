Bristol's coronavirus houseboat party
Coronavirus: Social distancing gig on a houseboat

A community of houseboat owners in Bristol has found a unique way to come together during the coronavirus outbreak by putting on a social distancing pop-up concert.

It was the idea of Sarah Larkham, one of the residents, and also a professional musician.

As all her gigs have been cancelled until at least July, she wanted to bring joy to her community.

