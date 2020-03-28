Bristol's coronavirus houseboat party

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Social distancing gig on a houseboat
A community of houseboat owners in Bristol has found a unique way to come together during the coronavirus outbreak by putting on a social distancing pop-up concert.
It was the idea of Sarah Larkham, one of the residents, and also a professional musician.
As all her gigs have been cancelled until at least July, she wanted to bring joy to her community.
-
28 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window