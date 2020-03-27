'Do you want to say my Covid-19 contribution was a fine?'
Video

'Do you want to say my Coronavirus contribution was a fine?' - police

Police officers are warning the public to follow government advice to stay at home or face real consequences.

Surrey Police Chief Constable Gavin Stephens asked people to think about what they wanted their contribution to the Coronavirus outbreak to be.

He said: "Does anybody really want to come out of that and think, 'well, my contribution was to get a fixed penalty notice.' Surely not."

