'Do you want to say my Covid-19 contribution was a fine?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Do you want to say my Coronavirus contribution was a fine?' - police
Police officers are warning the public to follow government advice to stay at home or face real consequences.
Surrey Police Chief Constable Gavin Stephens asked people to think about what they wanted their contribution to the Coronavirus outbreak to be.
He said: "Does anybody really want to come out of that and think, 'well, my contribution was to get a fixed penalty notice.' Surely not."
-
27 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52070080/do-you-want-to-say-my-coronavirus-contribution-was-a-fine-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window