UK applauds coronavirus health workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clap for our Carers: National applause for coronavirus health workers

People across the UK have taken part in a national applause of thanks for health workers helping in the fight against coronavirus.

The public has been asked to follow strict regulations and stay at home.

  • 26 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: Spain and Italy applaud health workers