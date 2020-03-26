UK applauds coronavirus health workers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clap for our Carers: National applause for coronavirus health workers
People across the UK have taken part in a national applause of thanks for health workers helping in the fight against coronavirus.
The public has been asked to follow strict regulations and stay at home.
-
26 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52054745/clap-for-our-carers-national-applause-for-coronavirus-health-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window