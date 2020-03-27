How do you cope in a flatshare?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How do you cope in a flatshare?

Strict rules have been placed in the UK on people's personal movement to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Under the restrictions, people must stay at home and only leave for specific reasons. But for those living with multiple flatmates, how can they keep themselves safe?

Ella from North London lives with four other people and they've devised ways to protect themselves.

  • 27 Mar 2020
Go to next video: UK applauds coronavirus health workers