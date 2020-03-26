Grandchildren's plea after grandpa's coronavirus death
The family of a man who died after contracting coronavirus are warning more lives will be lost unless we all obey the new rules on social isolation.

Seventy-eight-year-old Leonard Gibson died in hospital in Sheffield last week. He had been living with the lung condition COPD.

His grandchildren Tahlia and Josiah Lenton fear that more families will suffer unless the public take urgent action.

