Ambulances arrive at ExCel centre

Coronavirus: ExCel centre hospital conversion begins
Work is under way to boost NHS capacity by turning London's ExCel centre in the Docklands into a makeshift field hospital capable of looking after up to 4,000 people.
25 Mar 2020
