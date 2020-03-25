Prince of Wales tests positive for coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Prince of Wales tests positive

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.

Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond says Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

  • 25 Mar 2020