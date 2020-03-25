Homeless during a pandemic

Media player
Coronavirus: How the UK's homeless are coping during the pandemic
Kris is a Big Issue vendor and has been homeless for 10 years.
With the streets of London almost empty, he can’t sell his magazines and the Big Issue has been forced to rely on online donations.
What is being done to help those left stranded by the lockdown?
We used equipment to make this report allowing us to maintain social-distancing.
25 Mar 2020
