Homeless during a pandemic
Coronavirus: How the UK's homeless are coping during the pandemic

Kris is a Big Issue vendor and has been homeless for 10 years.

With the streets of London almost empty, he can’t sell his magazines and the Big Issue has been forced to rely on online donations.

What is being done to help those left stranded by the lockdown?

  • 25 Mar 2020
