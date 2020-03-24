Coronavirus couples 'to test strength of feeling'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Can couples meet up?

Couples who don't live together should "test their strength of feeling" over whether to isolate together together England's Deputy chief medical officer advises.

Dr Jenny Harries warned against couples splitting time between houses as tighter social distancing measures were enforced on Monday. Dr Harries and Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested couples need to "make a choice and stick with it".

  • 24 Mar 2020
Go to next video: In full: Johnson orders strict new curbs on life in UK