'I'm begging you, please be careful'
A woman in hospital being treated for coronavirus using a ventilator has made an appeal for people to stay home.

Michele Robson, who suffers from mild asthma, posted an appeal to her Facebook page on Monday asking people to follow social distancing measures while she receives treatment for Covid-19.

Her message implored others to avoid social gathering in order to save lives.

  • 24 Mar 2020
