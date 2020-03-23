Boris Johnson: 'You must stay at home'

Media player
Coronavirus: 'You must stay at home', Boris Johnson orders
Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructs all UK citizens to stay at home, to protect the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.
From this evening, people can only leave home for one of the four following reasons:
- Shopping for groceries or essentials
- Any medical need
- One form of exercise per day
- Travelling to and from work, if it's absolutely necessary and you cannot work from home
In a ministerial broadcast from Downing Street Mr Johnson said citizens would face fines if they fail to comply with the government's new instructions.
23 Mar 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window