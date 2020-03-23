Media player
Coronavirus: UK schools closed except for key workers' children
Monday marks the first day schools across the UK are closed to students, unless their parents are key workers and have no other childcare.
BBC Breakfast's Jayne McCubbin visited Halewood Academy in Merseyside and spoke to one of the only students who arrived for class.
23 Mar 2020
