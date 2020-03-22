'Special steps' needed to shield vulnerable - PM
Coronavirus: 'Special steps' needed to shield vulnerable - PM

The prime minister has urged people to follow the measures taken by the government to protect the vulnerable.

At the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Boris Johnson announced that "special steps" would now be taken to protect those most at risk.

He also urged people to respect social distancing measures outdoors even if people think they're "personally invulnerable" because of the risk to others.

