Celebrating a Bar Mitzvah online

The coronavirus lockdown has meant many religious communities are having to find new ways to engage, and and many are putting their faith in the internet.

With his synagogue closed, Yuval, 13, celebrated his Bar Mitzvah with family and friends online.

Over the coming days, religious communities across the country will do the same.

