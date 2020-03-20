Johnson: 'We are telling them... to close tonight'

Media player
UK PM Boris Johnson announces closure of pubs, bars and restaurants
Cafes, pubs and restaurants must close from Friday night, except for take-away food, Boris Johnson has said.
The UK prime minister said that all the UK's nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres should close "as soon as they reasonably can".
Mr Johnson said the situation will be reviewed each month.
20 Mar 2020
