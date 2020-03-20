How can NHS, students and businesses be supported?

Media player
Coronavirus: How can the NHS, students and businesses be supported?
The Question Time panel answer questions from a junior doctor, restaurant owner and student - all concerning the UK's response to coronavirus.
Guests include Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Tom Solomon from the University of Liverpool, Frances O'Grady from the British Trades Union Congress and chef and restaurant owner Angela Hartnett.
20 Mar 2020
