UK can 'turn the tide' on coronvirus in 12 weeks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK can 'turn the tide' on coronavirus in 12 weeks

But Boris Johnson says that beating the disease will "depend on collective resolute action".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Mar 2020