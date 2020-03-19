The 'Green Goddess' gives isolation fitness tips

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The 'Green Goddess' returns with self-isolation fitness tips
1980's fitness star Diana Moran, better known as the Green Goddess, has returned to British screens with her tips on how to keep fit and stay healthy during self-isolation.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51959557/coronavirus-the-green-goddess-returns-with-self-isolation-fitness-tipsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window