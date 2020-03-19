The Facebook group helping parents during lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Facebook group helps parents and their kids during coronavirus lockdown

As more families self-isolate during the coronavirus crisis, one mum created a Facebook group that’s connected hundreds of thousands people around the globe to share fun tips and creative activity ideas for children who are out of school.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Mar 2020