Boris Johnson announces UK schools to close

Coronavirus: UK schools to close to prevent virus spread
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that schools in the UK will close by this Friday to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
Schools will close except for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children.
Exams will not go ahead, education secretary Gavin Williamson has said.
18 Mar 2020
