Jean's story: Coping with grief during a pandemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jean's story: Coping with grief during a pandemic

Jean and Earl Sewell were married for 38 years before he passed away after contracting coronavirus.

He had a number of underlying health conditions and was over 70 but now his family say they've been unable to register his death because they are all in self-isolation.

Jean tells their story.

  • 18 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: 'We should be hanging out less'