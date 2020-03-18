Gin maker switches to hand sanitiser
The gin maker using his alcohol for hand sanitiser

Because of COVID-19, there are shortages of hand sanitiser. But one Bristol gin distillery is using some of its alcohol supplies to help out. It is making a sanitary gel and giving it to local residents, in exchange for a donation to charity. Inquiries have been pouring in from across the country - including from hospitals and from Network Rail.

Script and video: Jeremy Howell

