'Coronavirus is also an economic emergency'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Chancellor vows to protect economy

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces further steps to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said a 'collective national effort' is needed to ensure the UK economy is protected.

Read more: Chancellor unveils £330bn lifeline for economy

  • 17 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Johnson: 'We must act like any wartime government'