Johnson: 'We must act like any wartime government'

Coronavirus: 'We must act like any wartime government'
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said the government will do whatever it takes to support the UK economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
In his daily briefing on the virus, he focussed on measures to support business and households affected by Covid-19.
17 Mar 2020
