Coronavirus mortgage relief for homeowners
The government has announced new measures to help those facing financial difficulties during the coronavirus crisis.
Speaking at a news conference, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said mortgage lenders will offer a three month mortgage payment holiday to those struggling to pay.
He also said the government would go further if the financial help wasn't enough.
17 Mar 2020
