'I'm going to work just to do my job and carry on'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Londoners on why they're still going into work
Yesterday, Boris Johnson said people in the UK should work from home where possible, to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The BBC spoke to London commuters outside Kings Cross station to hear why they're still going into work.
-
17 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51927470/coronavirus-londoners-on-why-they-re-still-going-into-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window