'I'm going to work just to do my job and carry on'
Coronavirus: Londoners on why they're still going into work

Yesterday, Boris Johnson said people in the UK should work from home where possible, to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The BBC spoke to London commuters outside Kings Cross station to hear why they're still going into work.

  • 17 Mar 2020
