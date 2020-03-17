'How can I keep safe and do the school drop-off?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'How am I meant to self-isolate and do the school drop-off?'

A GP who is due to give birth in two weeks has criticised the logistics of pregnant women self-isolating when they already have children.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Dr Punam Krishan said she had taken her maternity leave early due to Covid-19 but that her husband, who is also a GP, was "terrified" of bringing the virus home to her.

  • 17 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home