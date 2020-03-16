Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: What does the latest advice mean?
The BBC's Laura Foster explains what the lates advice from the UK government and the next stage of response to coronavirus means for everyday life.
Read more: Avoid office, pubs and travel to stop virus - PM
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window