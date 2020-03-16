'Very profound changes' can reduce virus spread

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Very profound changes' can help reduce virus wave - Whitty
The UK's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, told Monday's coronavirus briefing that taking the updated measures recommended will help protect the NHS and enable the health service to continue to treat people with coronavirus as well as people with other illnesses.
If you have a question about coronavirus you can email: yourquestions@bbc.co.uk
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51918931/coronavirus-very-profound-changes-can-help-reduce-virus-wave-whittyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window