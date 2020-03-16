Media player
Coronavirus: Cook-a-longs and teaching Spanish from isolation
Jane Bolado, 72, is self-isolating as a precaution against the coronavirus because she has type 2 diabetes.
Her daughter, Catherine, has been encouraging her to continue her teaching online, and the two are planning a host of virtual activities together, ranging from "cook-a-longs" to book club.
