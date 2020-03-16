Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

Media player
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson advises UK to stay at home if possible
The Prime Minister has said the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.
He is now urging people to stay at home if possible even if they are not showing symptoms.
If you have a question about coronavirus you can email: yourquestions@bbc.co.uk
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
16 Mar 2020
